Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 33,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.65. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

