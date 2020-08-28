Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 5.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.76. 1,111,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,914,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 45.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 57,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

