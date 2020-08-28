Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 5.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.76. 1,111,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,914,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.53.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
