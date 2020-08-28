Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins Buys 100,000 Shares

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$206,000.00 ($147,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$4.09 ($2.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.74.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

