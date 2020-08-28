Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $441.01

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.01 and traded as high as $458.67. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund shares last traded at $453.00, with a volume of 36,496 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 459.08.

Get Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.