Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 347,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $119.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

