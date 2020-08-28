Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. 347,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

