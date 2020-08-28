Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 540,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,354. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.