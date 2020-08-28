SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,232. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SciPlay by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SciPlay by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in SciPlay by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

