Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 136,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,937. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.