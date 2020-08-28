Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

TFC stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

