Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Buys 217 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 24,394,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

