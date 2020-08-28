Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 669,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 71,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

NYSE D traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 3,339,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

