Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 1,556,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

