Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

