Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.