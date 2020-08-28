Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 2,780,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.