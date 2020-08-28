Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 2.6% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,834. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

