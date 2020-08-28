Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of PII traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,258. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

