Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 393 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,396. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

