Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.5% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 322,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,095,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

