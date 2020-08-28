Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 4,216,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,864. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.