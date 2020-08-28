SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $419.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $432.03 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEIC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 298,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 403.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 62,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

