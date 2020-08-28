SelfSell (SSC) Market Cap Reaches $43,341.71

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $43,341.71 and approximately $202.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

