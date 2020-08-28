Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Semux has a market cap of $474,354.32 and approximately $46,766.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00027851 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

