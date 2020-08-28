Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 3.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,042.06. 1,326,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,005.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,708.27, a PEG ratio of 3,723.25 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,115.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

