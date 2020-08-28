Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 4.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $97,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,042.06. 1,326,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,006.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.04. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,708.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,723.25 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

