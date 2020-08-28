Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,626 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

