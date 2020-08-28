Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of TT traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

