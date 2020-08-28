Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,593 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 7,282,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,080,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

