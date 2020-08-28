Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,561 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
