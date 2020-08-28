Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,561 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

