Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

EFR remained flat at $$11.79 on Friday. 114,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

