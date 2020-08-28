Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.