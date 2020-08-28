Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $159.94. 1,581,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

