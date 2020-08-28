Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,290. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

