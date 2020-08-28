Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 874 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 533.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 965,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 74.1% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 46,309,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,458,453. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

