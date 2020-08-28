Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker comprises about 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 119.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in J M Smucker by 157.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 243,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. 789,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,879. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

