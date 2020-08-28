Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

