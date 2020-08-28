Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. 12,908,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

