Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,940,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equinix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,729,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $787.02. The company had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $757.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.93. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.