Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 46.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $7,176,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.39. The company had a trading volume of 995,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

