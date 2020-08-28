Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,854. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.