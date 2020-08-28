Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,185,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.42. 550,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.