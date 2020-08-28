Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.18. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

