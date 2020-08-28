Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $819,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

