Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 2,991,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,919. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

