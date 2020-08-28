Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,888. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

