Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 6,138,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

