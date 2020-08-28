Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,104. The firm has a market cap of $1,115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,385.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

