Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,120 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 11,842,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,897,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

