Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 460 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.03. 750,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,280. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

